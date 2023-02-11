Three boys detained for attempt to murder

Three minor boys were detained here on Friday for allegedly trying to kill the minor brother of a young woman with the intention of stopping her marriage, police said. A boy was attacked with a knife in Bhanwarkuan police station area on the night of February 8, said sub-inspector Anand Rai.

"We found during interrogation that the victim's sister was going to be married, and one of the assailants, who was in love with her, wanted to stop it from happening,'' he said.

It was a one-sided infatuation, the official added.

He and his two friends planned to kill the woman's younger brother and attacked him, Rai said. Further probe is on.

