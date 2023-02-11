Gurugram: Jharkhand Police, mother of abused domestic help visit her in hospital

A three-member team of Jharkhand Police visited the 17-year-old domestic help, who was allegedly tortured and sexually abused by her employers, at the Civil Hospital here with her mother, police said.

The Jharkhand Police team also discussed the local police, they said. According to the police, the mother of the victim told them that her daughter had left home five months ago to find a job with her brother.

Almost immediately after that, the girl went incommunicado, leaving her mother with no information about her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, one of the two accused, Manish Khattar, was produced in a city court on Friday after the end of his two-day police remand, and was sent to judicial custody, said police.

The victim is under watch of local police, and a personnel from of Jharkhand Police has also been deployed at the Sector-10 Civil Hospital where she undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the girl was shifted to the private ward of the hospital on Thursday. She was burned with a hot tong in her ear and had to go under an ear surgery at the hospital because of the severity of her condition. Doctors check her three to four times a day. The girl is not being allowed to meet anyone.

Police said that the statement of the girl will be recorded soon in the court under 164 of the Crpc and after that she will be sent with Jharkhand Police. She was counselled on Thursday and Friday by the Sakhi Center after she showed some improvement. ''The teenager said that the couple hit her on the mouth with a spoon, which broke her teeth. She was also burned with matchsticks. Every time she did not work or did not work properly, she was tortured. Her testimony during counseling will also be shared with the police soon,'' said Pinki Malik, in-charge of Sakhi Centre. ''The mother of the victim met her daughter today in the hospital while a police team from Jharkhand also discussed the case. We have added SC/ST Act in the FIR,'' said Inspector Dinkar, SHO, New Colony Police Station. The minor domestic help who was tortured and sexually harassed by a couple was rescued on Tuesday. The couple, Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, was arrested on Wednesday and is currently in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)