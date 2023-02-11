Left Menu

Shree Vardhman Infrahome gets warrant for not handing over property to allottee

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority HRERA, Gurugram, has issued an arrest warrant against the directors of the real estate firm Shree Vardhman Infrahome Private Limited for not handing over the possession of a unit to the allottee.

  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, has issued an arrest warrant against the directors of the real estate firm Shree Vardhman Infrahome Private Limited for not handing over the possession of a unit to the allottee. The court of the adjudicating officer, or AO, issued the warrant on February 7 after hearing the complaints of the allottee, HRERA said in a official statement. ''It is submitted by the learned counsel for decree holder allottee that despite decree under execution no possession of the unit in question has been handed over to his client. And the counsel of the allottee has requested the court to issue arrest warrants against the directors of Shree Vardhman Infrahome Private Limited,'' said the order. The AO court has given permission to arrest the directors and produce them before the court on or before the next date of hearing, March 28. The court had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the directors of Shree Vardhman Infrahome in connection with the matter. ''But no reply was filed by the directors despite service of notice,'' said the order. The court expressed its concern over the firm's ''negligent approach'' in complying with the orders of the regulatory authority. ''Earlier, on December 6, 2022, it was undertaken on behalf of the respondent real estate company Shree Vardhman Infrahome that the possession of the said unit will be handed over to allottee within a period of 15 days. But possession has not been handed over to the allottee till date,'' said the court in its order.

