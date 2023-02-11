Nigerian duo held in Gurugram for extorting money from women 'friends'

Gurugram Police has arrested two Nigerians for duping women after befriending them through a dating app. Both accused are on a two-day police remand. According to police, a local woman in her complaint to police on January 14 said she had befriended a man named Alex, who called himself a German citizen and a pilot by profession, through a dating app.

The victim said that Alex asked him to buy saffron Rs 40,000 and she transferred Rs 15,000 to him. A few days later, Alex told her that he was coming to India to meet her. Later, Alex sent her a mail using a fake RBI account and asked for more money from her, and threatened to post her edited pictures online if she did not comply.

After that the woman moved to police, which filed an FIR at Cyber Crime (East) Police Station. The team from the station headed by Inspector Jasveer arrested two Nigerians from Delhi Tuesday night and took them on a two-day police remand. The accused were identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukuridi alias Sunny, said police. ''The accused revealed that they befriended women using fake accounts and then would extort money from them,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime. The accused would try to extort money from their victims under different ruses, including pretending that they are stuck at the airport and needed some money to give to the customs department to be released, he added.

