U.S. adds six Chinese entities to trade blacklist after balloon incident

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 02:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 02:56 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday added six Chinese entities to its trade blacklist after a Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over the United States last week and shot down.

The six entities were added to the list for their support of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aerospace programs, including balloons and related components, the department said in a notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

