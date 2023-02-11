Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah was released from Iran's Evin prison, France's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, confirming news shared on Twitter by the head of Sciences Po.

The statement added it was essential that all her freedoms are restored, including returning to France is she wishes.

At this stage it was unclear what the conditions of her release would be.

