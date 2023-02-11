Left Menu

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison

Updated: 11-02-2023 03:14 IST
Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah was released from Iran's Evin prison, France's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, confirming news shared on Twitter by the head of Sciences Po.

The statement added it was essential that all her freedoms are restored, including returning to France is she wishes.

At this stage it was unclear what the conditions of her release would be.

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

