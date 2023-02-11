Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 03:14 IST
Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah was released from Iran's Evin prison, France's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, confirming news shared on Twitter by the head of Sciences Po.
The statement added it was essential that all her freedoms are restored, including returning to France is she wishes.
At this stage it was unclear what the conditions of her release would be.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fariba Adelkhah
- France
- Iranian-French
- Iran
- Sciences Po
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France, Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement -Elysee
Lula calls on France's Macron to attend summit of Amazon countries
France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement
Anti-Indians using Twitter as a propaganda tool to harm country's image: Report
With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties