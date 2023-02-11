Left Menu

With China looming, U.S. signs MoU with another Pacific island state

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 05:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 05:23 IST
With China looming, U.S. signs MoU with another Pacific island state

The United States said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federated States of Micronesia, , reflecting a shared understanding on future U.S. assistance to the Pacific island country that Washington is anxious to keep out of China's orbit. The State Department announcement means Washington has now signed MoUs on future assistance with three key Pacific island countries as it negotiates cooperation agreement renewals that gives the United States access to huge swaths of the Pacific for defense purposes.

Washington said it signed MoUs last month with the Marshall Islands and Palau and reached consensus on terms of U.S. economic assistance, but Washington has not provided details. Micronesia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday's statement said the latest MoU affirmed "our close and continuing partnership and reflecting our shared understanding reached on levels and types of future U.S. assistance to be requested for the Federated States of Micronesia." "The Memorandum of Understanding was signed as part of the ongoing Compact of Free Association negotiations and confirms our shared vision for a strong and enduring partnership that will continue to benefit both nations and the entire Pacific region," the statement said.

The U.S. move comes as Washington and its allies are concerned about China's military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. Under Compacts of Free Association (COFA) first agreed in the 1980s, Washington retains responsibility for the defense of the three island nations while providing them with economic assistance.

COFA provisions will expire in 2023 for the Marshall Islands and FSM and in 2024 for Palau. Though the island nations still enjoy close ties to Washington, critics warn that a failure to finalize economic aid could spur them to look to China for funding or increased trade and tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023