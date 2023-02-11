Woman held for operating sex racket in Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.
The woman is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai and she has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Kalwa police station official said.
She was held on Thursday from Kalwa Naka after a tip off about the flesh trade was confirmed by a decoy customer, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Immoral Traffic Prevention Act
- Mumbai
- Kalwa Naka
- Thane
- Kalwa
- Andheri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualties
Fire in Mumbai high-rise doused after more than seven hours; no casualties
Mumbai City FC look to maintain unbeaten streak as they face Jamshedpur FC
Mumbai: Guardian minister says Tipu Sultan's name removed from Malad garden
Mumbai: 11 foreigners held at airport with 8.3 kg gold worth Rs 4.14 cr