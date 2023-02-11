Left Menu

Woman held for operating sex racket in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 09:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai and she has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Kalwa police station official said.

She was held on Thursday from Kalwa Naka after a tip off about the flesh trade was confirmed by a decoy customer, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

