UP: Two youths travelling on bike killed in road accident

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-02-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 14:01 IST
  • India

Two youths were killed and as many were injured after a speeding truck hit two motorcycles in Motigarpur area here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accident happened when Sonu Sonkar (25) accompanied by Sunny Sonkar (27) was returning to home after distributing the former's marriage invitation cards on Friday night.

When they were returning after distributing the cards, there was a head-on collision between a speeding truck and the two motorcycles, following which all four motorcyclists got injured, SHO Motigarpur police station Raj Kumar Verma said.

Local residents got them admitted to the district hospital where doctors declared Sonu (25) and Sunny (27) dead, Verma said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Arjun and Mahesh riding on the other motorcycle sustained injuries, the SHO said.

