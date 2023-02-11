Scoreboard after conclusion of 1st Test between India and Australia

Scoreboard at the end of the opening Test match between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia 1st Innings: 177 India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70 185 9 0 37.83 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel b Cummins 84 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10 Total: (All out in 139.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400 Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0. Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5 David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17 Steven Smith not out 25 Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 Peter Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6 Alex Carey lbw b Ashwin 10 Pat Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1 Todd Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2 Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Shami 8 Scott Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5 Total: (All out in 32.3 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4.3-1-13-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-3-37-5, Mohammed Siraj 1-1-0-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-34-2, Axar Patel 3-0-6-1.

