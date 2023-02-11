Left Menu

Aligarh man settled in Bengaluru with links to int'l terror outfits arrested: K'taka Home Minister

A man from Aligarh who had links with international terror outfits and wanted to fly to Syria has been arrested from the city.Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra said the man was arrested following specific inputs.Yesterday night, police arrested a man Mohammed Arif from Thanisandra in Bengaluru following specific inputs.

Aligarh man settled in Bengaluru with links to int'l terror outfits arrested: K'taka Home Minister
A man from Aligarh who had links with international terror outfits and wanted to fly to Syria has been arrested from the city.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra said the man was arrested following specific inputs.

''Yesterday night, police arrested a man Mohammed Arif from Thanisandra in Bengaluru following specific inputs. He is being interrogated,'' he said in a statement.

He also said the police got information that he had links with international terror outfits.

Jnanendra said the action was taken in a joint operation by the central intelligence agencies and the state police in a coordinated manner. Arif had even planned a foreign trip when he was caught.

''Anyone trying to associate himself with the organisations, which want to disturb peace and harmony by instigating communal sentiments and weaken India, will be subdued,'' Jnanendra said. Sources close to the minister said, Arif hailed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had settled in Bengaluru four years ago. He has a wife and two children.

He was planning to fly to Syria when he was caught.

The police last year busted a Shivamogga-based IS inspired terror module which had carried out blasts in Tunga river and one of its alleged operative carried out blast in an auto on November 19.

