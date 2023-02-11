Left Menu

Five soldiers killed in shooting at Philippine military camp

Five soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military camp in the southern Philippines, including the shooter, the military said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 15:19 IST
Five soldiers killed in shooting at Philippine military camp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Five soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military camp in the southern Philippines, including the shooter, the military said on Saturday. A soldier ran amuck after 1 a.m. on Saturday (1700 GMT on Friday), killing four service personnel at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City, Major Francisco Garello, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement.

The shooter then went to other rooms, where two soldiers grappled with and killed him, the army said. "We assure the public that this is an isolated incident". Another person was critically injured. An internal investigation has begun to identify the cause and gaps in the recruitment and training process, the military said.

Shootings are sporadic in the Southeast Asian nation. In June, three people, including a former mayor, died in graduation day shooting in the capital Manila.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023