3 killed in UP's Meerut after truck collided with 'bagghi'

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including two brothers, were killed in a collision between a truck and a 'bagghi' (horse-driven cart), police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accident happened around 3:00 am on Saturday when five people were returning from a marriage party on a 'bagghi' which collided with a speeding truck.

The deceased were identified as Sitaram (45), Taufiq (20) and Ahjaj (24) while Naved and Ravi got injured in the accident, SHO Inchauli police station Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.

Police said, the horse pulling the 'bagghi' also died in the accident.

The injured have been hospitalised while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, the SHO said.

Sitaram's son Pradeep has filed a police complaint saying that five people including his father were coming from a marriage party on the 'bagghi', which collided with a speeding truck, said Dubey.

The truck has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

