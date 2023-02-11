Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue - AFP

The Austrian army has suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey, news agency AFP said in tweet on Saturday.

"There have been clashes between groups," AFP quoted a spokesperson as saying in a separate tweet, adding the spokesperson did not provide any further details.

"The Austrian troops were sheltering in a base camp with other international organizations and are awaiting instructions," the news agency added, citing a spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)