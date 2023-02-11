Left Menu

Turkey to act against those involved in looting - Erdogan

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 17:36 IST
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region affected by this week's devastating earthquakes.

Speaking during a visit to the quake zone, Erdogan said hundreds of thousands of buildings were uninhabitable across southern Turkey and that authorities would take steps to start rebuilding damaged cities within weeks.

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,043, he said.

