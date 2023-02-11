Left Menu

One more arrested by NIA in Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 17:52 IST
One more arrested by NIA in Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a third accused in a case related to a conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to disturb peace and spread communal hatred and enmity in Rajasthan, an official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Murshid Nagar in Udaipur, was arrested from Jaipur on Friday for his active involvement in the PFI's criminal conspiracy, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested two accused - Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif - in the case which was registered on September 19 last year at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi.

''Sohail, along with PFI cadres/members, conspired to radicalize Muslim youths to commit violent and unlawful activities,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023