Man, 48, booked for molesting junior colleague in Gurugram office

A 48-year-old man was arrested and later let off on bail for allegedly molesting a junior colleague in his office, police here said on Saturday. The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation, said police.According to the complaint filed by a woman, the accused, Dinesh Bansal, is the finance head at the firm where she works.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 18:39 IST
According to the complaint filed by a woman, the accused, Dinesh Bansal, is the finance head at the firm where she works. The company is located in an area under the Badshahpur Police Station.

''Dinesh Bansal has been troubling me for the past several days. He touches and molests me by calling me in his cabin. Even though I said no, he was not deterred. Finally, I moved to the police,'' the 28-year-old victim said in her complaint. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against Bansal under section 354-A (molestation) of the IPC at Badshahpur Police Station.

''We arrested the accused and later released him on bail after he joined the investigation,'' said Inspector Madal Lal, SHO, Badshahpur Police Station.

