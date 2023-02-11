Left Menu

Maha: History-sheeter held with stolen purse containing valuables worth Rs 7.29 lakh

He had allegedly snatched the purse of a woman passenger containing jewellery and a mobile phone worth Rs 6.45 lakh while she was travelling on Ahmedabad-Kolhapur express train on the intervening night of January 30 and 31. Police identified the man, a resident of Dahanu in Palhar district, through CCTV cameras and arrested him from Byculla in south Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 41-year-old criminal from Mumbai and recovered stolen items worth Rs 7.29 lakh, an official said on Saturday. He had allegedly snatched the purse of a woman passenger containing jewellery and a mobile phone worth Rs 6.45 lakh while she was travelling on Ahmedabad-Kolhapur express train on the intervening night of January 30 and 31. Police identified the man, a resident of Dahanu in Palhar district, through CCTV cameras and arrested him from Byculla in south Mumbai. A string of cases are pending against the accused at Kalyan, Pune, Bhusawal, and Bharuch railway stations.

