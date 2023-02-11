Over 13,500 houses connected with running water taps in Kargil: Govt

Left Menu

More than 13,500 households have been connected with functioning water taps under the centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission JJM in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official spokesman said on Saturday.The information was given at a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani as he reviewed the progress on JJM projects in the district, the spokesman said.

PTI | Kargil/Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 18:52 IST
More than 13,500 households have been connected with functioning water taps under the centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Wani as he reviewed the progress on JJM projects in the district, the spokesman said. ''Till January 2023, as many as 13,506 households have been connected with FHTCs in Kargil. In 2019, before the start of JJM, only 1,610 households in the district had tap water,'' the spokesman said.

He said that in the meeting the officials reviewed the status of JJM scheme and discussed strategy for ''improving Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) coverage, installation of solar water heaters in schools, 100 per cent saturation of villages, and availability of material.'' Wani also reviewed the physical and financial progress on all JJM projects in the district, and tap connection in schools and anganwadi centres, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said work on 544 connections have been completed across schools, while 35 connections are pending.

The officials have been directed to restart the work on installation of solar water heaters in schools as soon as the snow recedes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

