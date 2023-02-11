NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in northeast, Left Wing Extremism: Amit Shah

The BJP-led government at the Centre has succeeded to a great extent in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the northeast and Left Wing Extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah said the central agencies, police of all the states of the country carried out a successful operation in a single day and achieved success by banning an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He told the IPS probationers that a new approach is needed and the focus should be on the security of the country's economic centres, protection of human rights of the poor, evidence-based investigation, evidence-based forensic science, and cracking down on terror links of narcotics, cyber and financial fraud.

Shah said if one looks at the scenario of internal security eight years ago, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the northeast and increasing violence in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas were three hotspots.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a significant reduction in terror attacks, he said.

By signing peace accords with many insurgent organisations in the northeast, more than 8,000 cadre were brought to the mainstream, while settling inter-state border disputes and expanding developmental works, peace has been established in the northeast bringing about a new era of development there, he said.

The Union minister said by filling the security vacuum and cracking down on the top leadership of Maoists, the number of LWE-affected districts have come down to 46 in 2021 from 96 in 2010. ''Today, we see after eight years, we (government) have achieved success to a large extent in controlling terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the northeast and Left Wing Extremism,'' Shah said.

''Recently by banning the Popular Front of India, we have presented a successful example for the world to see,'' he said. ''It shows the maturity and power of our democracy''.

He further said terror-related incidents have come down due to 'zero tolerance' against terrorism, strong framework of counter-terror laws, empowerment of all agencies and strong political will. Shah said that at present the National Investigation Agency is expanding in all the states and the expansion of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is a very important step to crack down on criminals linked to international narcotics and terrorism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a national database on crimes like terrorism, narcotics and economic offenses is being developed, he said.

Shah further called upon the IPS probationers to be ready for the multi-dimensional challenges.

He said the security scenario is changing adding threat patterns are now becoming dynamic. Earlier the country's problems were geographical but now thematic threats are emerging, and the officers have to deal with cyber crimes, data misuse and misinformation war, he said.

''You (officers) have to adapt to multi-dimensional policing from single-dimensional policing. Earlier, terrorism, insurgency and day-to-day policing challenges were there and now we have multi-dimensional challenges -- terror finance, narco terror, fourth generation information warfare. You have to be prepared to deal with them.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up 'Police Technology Mission' to meet the challenges of the future, and empower all the police institutions of our country to be in tune with the global technical challenges from the point of view of technology, Shah said. He said the mission will not only make the entire police system from constable to DGP capable to tackle the technical challenges but will also make them tech-savvy. This Police Technology Mission will make all police institutions of our country in sync with the global technical challenges from the point of view of technology, he added.

Shah called upon all IPS probationers to be accessible, accountable and approachable. ''You will be known as the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden age) batch. It will be a matter of pride for you,'' he further said.

Maintain a professional and personal life balance and gain the confidence of subordinates and people, Shah added.

Congratulating all the officer trainees passing out from the Academy, he asked the officer trainees to dedicate themselves to build a stronger India by the time the country celebrates the 100th year of independence in 2047. Shah said the IPS trainee officers have a special responsibility because no nation can be great without good law and order and impenetrable internal security. He said that the protection of the rights of the weakest citizen, the sensitivity of the system towards him/her and a police system that can withstand all the challenges, are essential elements to lay the foundation of a developed nation. Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security.

He recalled that more than 36,000 police personnel laid down their lives during these challenging times over the last seven decades.

A total 195 officer trainees -- 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees -- from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.

