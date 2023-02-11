Left Menu

Wanted burglar held in Mumbai; cops recover cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh

A 22-year-old man, allegedly involved in burglaries in Maharashtra and Gujarat, has been arrested in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. Police recovered Rs 7.46 lakh cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 50.34 lakh from the accused, a resident of Surat, an official said. Police said the accused has stolen cash and gold ornaments from Bharuch and Baroda.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 19:05 IST
Wanted burglar held in Mumbai; cops recover cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man, allegedly involved in burglaries in Maharashtra and Gujarat, has been arrested in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. Police recovered Rs 7.46 lakh cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 50.34 lakh from the accused, a resident of Surat, an official said. ''The man was apprehended by Worli police during road checking on Thursday night at Jijamata Nagar,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Akbar Pathan. Another official said the accused was riding a motorcycle and tried to flee when police asked him to stop. Police said the accused has stolen cash and gold ornaments from Bharuch and Baroda. He is also involved in various cases of theft and house-breaking in Maharashtra.

The accused used to avoid keeping any document with him to evade identity, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023