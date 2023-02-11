Woman strikes ex-fiance almost dead in north campus park

A 26-year-old man was allegedly attacked by her ex-fiance and left wounded in Bonta Park in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, police got a call about a man lying injured in Bonta Park.

Police went to the spot and rushed the victim, Gautam Chaudhary, to a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to police, Gautam, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, had boarded a train from his native town to come to Delhi.

Suman Kumar Chaudhary, an elder brother of the victim, said Gautam had come to Delhi to meet his ex-fiance before leaving for Kerala where he works in a construction firm.

''Last year, Gautam got engaged to a woman who lives here, but the marriage was called off due to some reasons. They both again came in contact and on Friday, he came to Bonta Park around 8 am where he met the woman.

''She asked him for a Valentine's gift, but he did not have one. The woman then told him she though had a gift for him, and asked him to close his eyes. When he did, he was knocked down with a sharp edged weapon,'' Suman claimed.

A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) at Civil Lines Police Station. There was no loot reported and investigation is underway, police said.

''Gautam is being treated, but currently he can't speak,'' Suman, who rushed from Darbhanga after the incident, added.

