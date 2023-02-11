Left Menu

One more arrested in patwari paper leak case in U'khand

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 11-02-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 19:36 IST
One more arrested in patwari paper leak case in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Another person was arrested here on Saturday in connection with the patwari exam paper leak case, police said.

Twelve people have been arrested so far in the case, SSP Ajay Singh, who is heading the SIT in charge of the case, said.

Suresh, the latest to be nabbed, is a maternal uncle of main accused Sanjiv Dubey, the SSP said.

Suresh is accused of sharing the question papers with candidates at a resort in Biharigarh in exchange for money. He also allegedly took Rs 20,000 in advance from them.

The SIT had on Friday arrested a coaching centre owner in the same matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023