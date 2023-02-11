On maiden visit to Nagpur after 15 months, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh gets warm welcome from NCP workers

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Saturday accorded a warm welcome by NCP workers after he landed at the Nagpur airport. Deshmukh was visiting his residence in Nagpur city for the first time after 15 months when he was arrested in a money laundering case in Mumbai. A large number of Nationalist Congress Party workers were present at the airport. Many banners welcoming Deshmukh were put up on the roads leading to his residence in the Civil Lines area.

Deshmukh is the MLA from the Katol seat in Nagpur district. An accused in money laundering and corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) respectively, Deshmukh was released on bail in December 2022 after the Bombay High Court refused to stay its order granting him bail in the corruption case. The special courts in Mumbai on February 6 allowed Deshmukh's plea to travel to Nagpur and New Delhi for four weeks.

