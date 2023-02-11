Left Menu

Doctor says 57 killed in week of fighting in Somaliland city

In return, traditional elders accused Somaliland forces of invading the city and said the only way to restore peace was for the troops to leave.The United Nations has said the fighting has displaced more than 80,000 people.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 20:23 IST
Doctor says 57 killed in week of fighting in Somaliland city
  • Country:
  • Somalia

At least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between antigovernment fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia, a doctor reported Saturday.

Abdimajid Hussein Sugulle, the director-general of a public hospital in Las-Anod, told The Associated Press that more than 400 people also were wounded in nearly a week of fighting.

Authorities in Somaliland, a region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country, announced a unilateral cease-fire on Friday night. But residents said skirmishes continued in and around the eastern city.

Somaliland and the Somali state of Puntland have disputed Las-Anod for years, but the city has been under Somaliland control.

The Somaliland government accused clan militants of targeting its army facilities. In return, traditional elders accused Somaliland forces of invading the city and said the only way to restore peace was for the troops to leave.

The United Nations has said the fighting has displaced more than 80,000 people. Water and electricity have been cut off amid shelling.

"Indiscriminate shelling of civilians is unacceptable and must stop," the U.N. and international partners said in a statement earlier in the week.

The Somali Red Crescent Society said the dead included one of its volunteers, who was killed by a stray bullet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023