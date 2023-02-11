Maha: Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 9.91 lakh seized in Latur district

Banned gutkha and scented tobacco products worth Rs 9.91 lakh were seized in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in Amhedpur town and rural areas where some persons were selling the banned products.

Police detained two persons while two others managed to escape, an official said. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

