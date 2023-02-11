Left Menu

Congress forms drafting committee for its plenary session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:11 IST
Congress forms drafting committee for its plenary session
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday constituted a drafting committee and several sub-groups for the 85th plenary session of the party to be held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh has been appointed the chairman of the drafting committee, whose members include P Chidambaram, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Veerappa Moily, Ashok Chavan, Shashi Tharoor, Prithviraj Chavan and Mukul Wasnik.

''The Congress president has constituted the drafting committee and various sub-groups for the 85th Plenary Session...with immediate effect,'' AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The sub-group on political affairs has M Veerappa Moily as its chairman and Ashok Chavan as convenor. It includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kumari Selja and Charanjit Singh Channi.

The sub-group on economic affairs is chaired by P Chidambaram and Gaurav Vallabh is its convenor. Siddaramaiahn, Sachin Pilot and Milind Deora are among its members.

The sub-group on international affairs has Salman Khurshid as chairman and Shashi Tharoor as convenor. Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari and Sam Pitroda are among its members.

The sub-group on farmers and agriculture is chaired by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the subgroup on social justice and empowerment by Mukul Wasnik.

The sub-group on youth, education and employment is chaired by Amarinder Singh Raja Brar, with party MP Jothimani as its convenor. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president B V Srinivas and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan are among its members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023