Three killed, 20 injured in suicide attack in Pak: Police

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:21 IST
At least three soldiers were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack on a vehicle of the security forces in Pakistan's restive northwestern region on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the country's North Waziristan tribal district when the suicide bomber riding a tri-wheeler laden with bomb hit the vehicle of security forces that was escorting employees of a petroleum company.

"The suicide bomber riding a tri wheeler hit vehicle of the security forces on duty with MPCL Petroleum Company in Khajori Chowk in North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Three soldiers were killed and 20 others injured," a senior police official said.

The employees of petroleum company were on their way back to their rest place under tight security after duty hours when the bomber ambushed one of the force's vehicle escorting them.

The MPCL Company is engaged in exploration of oil in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

