75,250 cases resolved by National Lok Adalat in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:25 IST
A total of 75,250 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Over Rs 45 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour, and bank recovery cases during the Lok Adalat, the spokesperson said.

He said, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority organised the first National Lok Adalat of 2023.

Quoting the information received from different legal services institutions, the spokesperson said a total of 88,723 cases were taken up by 142 benches at various courts across the Union territory.

''Out of these, 75,250 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 45,05,14,697 was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in motor accident claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

