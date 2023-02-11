Left Menu

Sisodia approves laying of sewer lines in three Delhi villages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:26 IST
Sisodia approves laying of sewer lines in three Delhi villages
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday approved a project to lay sewer lines in three villages, including two unauthorised colonies in Mundka, a statement said.

In addition, two sewer treatment plants (STPs) of 2 MLD (million litres a day) and 6 MLD capacity, and two sewage pumping stations of 15 MLD and 6 MLD capacity will be constructed in Mundka, it said.

These projects are estimated to cost Rs 146.36 crore and will benefit 45,000 people in Mundka assembly constituency.

Emphasis will be on recycling and reusing treated water from STPs. Thousands of people will get relief from the issue of overflowing sewers, Sisodia said.

''We are working relentlessly to connect all unauthorised colonies of Delhi to the sewer network and improve sewerage management and clean the Yamuna,'' he said.

There are a total of 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Of these, 725 have been connected to the sewer network, while work is underway in 573 others.

Sewage from unauthorised colonies not connected to the sewer network flows directly into the Yamuna.

The Delhi government has promised to clean the Yamuna to bathing standards by February 2025.

The river can be considered fit for bathing if biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), the amount of oxygen required for microbial metabolism of organic compounds in waters, is less than 3 milligrams per litre and dissolved oxygen is greater than 5 milligrams per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023