Men thrashed in their car after club row in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:32 IST
Two friends were beaten up by three men after an altercation between them at a club in MGF Metropolitan mall here early Saturday morning, police said.

The accused allegedly chased the friends down in their car after they left the club in a cab, and thrashed them before fleeing, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Saurabh Tuli, who currently lives in the Sector 52 area and is a native of Odisha, he had gone around midnight to Queens Club to party with one Vinod Yaduvanshi, a friend of his.

He said they both left the club at around 5.50 am Saturday and booked a cab online for their guesthouse.

''When our cab reached near Max hospital, one white Creta car overtook it and blocked the way. Three men got down from the car and beat me and my friend up and fled,'' Tuli said in his complaint, according to police. Tuli said he later remembered the three were the same men they had a small row with at the club.

The accused were booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station on Saturday evening. ''An FIR has been registered and the accused have been identified.They will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Pawan Malik, SHO, Sector 29 Police Station.

