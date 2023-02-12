U.S. military offers no new description of UFO shot down over Alaska
The U.S. military said it still had no further details to offer about the unidentified object off Alaska that U.S. President Joe Biden ordered shot down on Friday, including about the object's "capabilities, purpose, or origin."
In a short statement, the military said U.S. troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice.
"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," the U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arctic
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Alaska
- National Guard
ALSO READ
U.S. Secretary of State condemns Jerusalem synagogue attack
U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg