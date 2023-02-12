Left Menu

U.S. military offers no new description of UFO shot down over Alaska

Updated: 12-02-2023
The U.S. military said it still had no further details to offer about the unidentified object off Alaska that U.S. President Joe Biden ordered shot down on Friday, including about the object's "capabilities, purpose, or origin."

In a short statement, the military said U.S. troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice.

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," the U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.

