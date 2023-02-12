Left Menu

Reports indicate Ukraine city of Kharkiv hit by Russian missiles -governor

First reports indicate that three Russian S-300 missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday night, regional governor Oleh Sinehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "One infrastructure facility was damaged. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," he said. Russian missiles hit power generating facilities in Kharkiv on Friday in an attack that injured eight people.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2023 03:20 IST
Reports indicate Ukraine city of Kharkiv hit by Russian missiles -governor

First reports indicate that three Russian S-300 missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday night, regional governor Oleh Sinehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"One infrastructure facility was damaged. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," he said.

Russian missiles hit power generating facilities in Kharkiv on Friday in an attack that injured eight people. Kharkiv is eastern Ukraine's largest city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US blew up Nord Stream pipeline in covert operation, says top investigative journalist

US blew up Nord Stream pipeline in covert operation, says top investigative ...

 United States
2
Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data
Blog

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your D...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema; NFL-Philadelphia has Eagle eye on Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with...

 Global
4
Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023