Reports indicate Ukraine city of Kharkiv hit by Russian missiles -governor
First reports indicate that three Russian S-300 missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday night, regional governor Oleh Sinehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "One infrastructure facility was damaged. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," he said. Russian missiles hit power generating facilities in Kharkiv on Friday in an attack that injured eight people.
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2023 03:20 IST
