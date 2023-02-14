UP: 1 killed, 17 injured in collision between truck and roadways bus

A 65-year-old man was killed and 17 passengers were injured on Tuesday when a roadways bus and a truck collided head on in this district, police said.

The accident took place in the morning in the Mandawar area, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Tasleem, police said. It was not immediately clear whether Tasleem was travelling in the roadways bus.

The injured, who were admitted to hospital, were in stable condition, police said.

A probe is on into the incident, they said.

