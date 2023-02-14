Left Menu

ACB arrested 1,015 people from 2019 to 2021 in Rajasthan: Minister Dhariwal

Speaking during the Question Hour in the assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Anti Corruption Bureau ACB arrested 1,015 people during the 2019-2021 period. He said proposals for prosecution approval against 998 people have been sent to the state government, out of which the approval has been granted in 811 cases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 17:56 IST
ACB arrested 1,015 people from 2019 to 2021 in Rajasthan: Minister Dhariwal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan has arrested 1,015 people in various corruption cases from 2019 to 2021, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday. Speaking during the Question Hour in the assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested 1,015 people during the 2019-2021 period. He said proposals for prosecution approval against 998 people have been sent to the state government, out of which the approval has been granted in 811 cases. He said the sanction for prosecution has not been given in 59 cases and 128 cases are still pending. On the other hand, investigation is going on in the remaining 17 cases. Earlier, in a written reply to a question of BJP MLA Avinash, Dhariwal said the ACB had booked three government employees over bribery charges in Jaitaran assembly constituency during the same period. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023