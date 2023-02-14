ACB arrested 1,015 people from 2019 to 2021 in Rajasthan: Minister Dhariwal

The Anti Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan has arrested 1,015 people in various corruption cases from 2019 to 2021, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday. Speaking during the Question Hour in the assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested 1,015 people during the 2019-2021 period. He said proposals for prosecution approval against 998 people have been sent to the state government, out of which the approval has been granted in 811 cases. He said the sanction for prosecution has not been given in 59 cases and 128 cases are still pending. On the other hand, investigation is going on in the remaining 17 cases. Earlier, in a written reply to a question of BJP MLA Avinash, Dhariwal said the ACB had booked three government employees over bribery charges in Jaitaran assembly constituency during the same period.

