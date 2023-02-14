Adani group says no material refinancing risk for portfolio companies
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
India's embattled Adani Group on Tuesday said there was no material refinancing risk and no near-term liquidity requirement for its portfolio companies as there was no near-term significant debt maturity.
The Adani Group has been attempting to calm investors after a critical report by a short-seller battered the group's stocks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement