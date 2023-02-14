US Domestic News Roundup: Authorities seek motive to Michigan State University shooting; Teen girls seeing 'dramatic' rise in poor mental health - U.S. CDC and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Authorities seek motive to Michigan State University shooting

Teen girls seeing 'dramatic' rise in poor mental health - U.S. CDC

Nearly three in five high school girls reported feeling sad or hopeless in 2021, representing a 60% increase over the past decade, and fared worse than boys of the same age across nearly all measures of mental health, U.S. government data showed. The data shows a "dramatic" rise in experiences of violence, poor mental health and suicide risk in teens, especially in girls, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Monday.

Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid in first challenge to Trump

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that she will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, putting her at odds with one-time boss Donald Trump, the ex-president also seeking to win back the White House. "I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Haley said in a video that her team sent out by email.

New York U-Haul truck strikes 8 people, driver arrested

Police in New York City have arrested a U-Haul truck driver accused of deliberately plowing into pedestrians on Monday, injuring at least eight people before officers chased him down and stopped the vehicle, authorities said. The "violent rampage" through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of New York's Brooklyn borough left two victims hospitalized in critical condition and two in serious condition, city Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters on Monday afternoon, standing in front of the intersection where the truck was halted.

U.S. military says it recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon

The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure," the U.S. military's Northern Command said in a statement.

Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a "troll farm" which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spent years operating on behalf of the Kremlin in the shadows, but has emerged in recent months as one of the most high profile figures connected with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why Republican hardliners can afford to push the U.S. to the brink of default

Republican lawmakers taking the hardest line against raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling rely heavily on small donors to fund their campaigns, a Reuters analysis found, shielding them from business lobby pressure to avoid a default. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, a secretive group of at least 37 conservative Republicans, got close to 40% of their campaign funds from smaller donations during the 2022 election cycle, the analysis of financial disclosures found, compared to close to 20% for the rest of the party's House members.

Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on Trump's 2020 election denial - Politico

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is preparing to resist a grand jury subpoena for testimony about Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election, Politico reported on Tuesday. Pence and former national security adviser Robert O'Brien were subpoenaed by the special counsel leading investigations into classified documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, according to media reports last week.

Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead

A gunman opened fire on Monday night on the main campus of Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring five, before an hours-long manhunt for the suspect ended with his death, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. The 43-year-old gunman had no known affiliation to the university, and his motive remained a mystery, police said at an early morning news briefing more than five hours after the violence began on the sprawling East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected

Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary shouldering talc-related lawsuits goes before a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday for the first time since a U.S. appeals court last month nixed the company's attempt to offload the litigation into Chapter 11 proceedings. A three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 30 ruled that the J&J subsidiary's bankruptcy case should be dismissed, finding it had no legitimate claim to Chapter 11 protection because it did not face financial distress.

