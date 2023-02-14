Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Bakhmut under fire in Russian push

Russia's army bombarded Ukrainian positions along the frontlines in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive as NATO allies met in Brussels to plan stepped-up arms supplies to Kyiv. FIGHTING

* Ukraine reported Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near the town of Bakhmut. * In last three days, Russia's Wagner group of fighters made further small gains around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine, British defence ministry says.

* Town authorities seek to evacuate non-combatants. DIPLOMACY

* NATO defence ministers were meeting in Brussels, where the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries to boost supplies to Ukraine in view of Russia's offensive. * The Kremlin said a hostile NATO was becoming more and more involved in dragging out the conflict.

* Norway said it would send eight German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks and other equipment to Ukraine. * Russia's gymnastics and wrestling federations said they had been invited to this year's Asian Games, which may pave the way for their athletes to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics despite calls from Ukraine and others for them to be barred.

QUOTES Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai on Russia's new army recruits:

"As for the prisoners, they are literally cannon fodder. They march sometimes just at full strength, sometimes through minefields. Those who are on the offensive, no one needs them at all, no one counts them." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg:

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks." U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin:

"The Kremlin is still betting that it can wait us out." (Compiled by Reuters editors)

