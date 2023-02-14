Terror cases dropped drastically in J-K after Art 370 abrogation, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced drastically after the abrogation of Article 370 and a record number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory.

Presenting the President's Colour to the Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service, Shah also said the BJP government at the Centre has successfully tackled internal security challenges -- terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North East and Left Wing Extremism -- in the last eight years.

''Today I can say with satisfaction that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically after the abrogation of Article 370. And record number of tourists visit Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of satisfaction,'' he said.

The Union Home minister also said the Narendra Modi government will bring changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, the Indian Penal Code and the Evidence Act to make forensic investigation compulsory for crimes which attract punishment of six years or more.

Shah presented the President's Colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal.

The President's Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services to the nation.

A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.

''Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Home department is tackling several internal security challenges effectively. Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and Left Wing Extremism, the pain of which the country suffered for many decades,'' Shah said in his address.

The Union minister said the Modi government achieved a big success in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The same way in the North East, more than 8,000 armed youths who were part of several insurgency groups surrendered and they were brought to the mainstream, he said.

Shah said there is peace in the whole North East and a new atmosphere of development and confidence has developed there.

He also paid tributes to 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

On the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah said the number of districts which used to report such incidents stood at 96 earlier, but the number has now dropped to 46.

There is a reduction of 70 per cent in all sorts of violence under the LWE, he said.

''It shows that the country will completely overcome the problem of Left Wing Extremism in very less time,'' Shah added.

He said the Home department is taking forward the drug-free campaign of the Modi government in coordination with the state governments.

''We have taken steps to end the menace of narcotics'', he asserted, adding that there had been huge recoveries in this regard.

''We are bringing changes in the CrPC, the IPC and the Evidence Act to make visit by forensic science (experts) compulsory in offences entailing punishment of six years or more,'' he said.

He exuded confidence that the step will bring down the crime rate in a big way.

He further said the Centre with all state police forces is working towards making India a drugs-free country.

''We have a zero tolerance policy against drugs,'' he said.

Shah also remembered former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary and paid tribute to her.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shah also took the salute of the parade held at Madhuban.

Calling the Haryana Police as 'dhakar' (strong), Shah lauded the state police force for getting the prestigious award.

The Haryana Police has become one of the 10 state police forces to have received this award, he said.

The other states which have got the President's Colour award are Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, he said.

He said the Haryana Police will be able to wear the President's insignia on the left arm of their uniform, which will fill them with a sense of pride and pride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)