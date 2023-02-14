Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:01 IST
Kanpur immolation: Rahul, Priyanka attack BJP, slam its 'bulldozer' policy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the BJP over a mother-daughter duo allegedly immolating themselves during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, saying it is called ''dictatorship'' when the arrogance of power takes away people's right to live.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP government, saying its bulldozer blinded by inhumanity has become a threat to sensitivity.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, ''When the arrogance of power takes away the people's right to live, it is called dictatorship.'' He said his mind is disturbed by the incident in Kanpur.

''This 'bulldozer policy' has become the face of cruelty of this government. India does not accept this,'' the former Congress chief said.

The Congress leaders' attack came a day after the mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''No amount of condemnation is enough for the heart-wrenching incident in Kanpur.'' ''We all have to raise our voice against this inhumanity. The victim's family should get justice and strict action be taken against the culprits,'' she said in a tweet.

Police on Tuesday booked 39 people including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, a police station head and several other cops on murder and other charges.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad has been suspended, said Inspector General of Police (Kanpur Range) Prashant Kumar. The encroachment was being removed when the mother-daughter died after they immolated themselves.

