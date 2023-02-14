Left Menu

India can mobilise world to address issue of Russia-Ukraine war: French President Macron

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:31 IST
Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership can mobilize the world to address the ''tremendous issue'' of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

''We are working for the success of India's G-20 Presidency in a difficult context with the Russian aggression against Ukraine,'' Macron said during the leaders' virtual meeting to announce Air India's 250 aircraft deal with Airbus.

''India, under your leadership, clearly can be the one to mobilise the whole world and help us address the tremendous issue we have in front of us,'' the French President said.

India has not publicly criticised Russia for its military action in Ukraine, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that ''today's era is not of war''.

Modi’s public remarks during a meeting with Putin in Samarkand last year were welcomed by world leaders and even found a mention in the G-20 declaration in Indonesia.

Macron said Air India's deal with Airbus for the acquisition of 250 aircraft was one of the milestones of the in-depth strategic and friendly partnership between India and France.

''This achievement shows that Airbus and its partners, including Safran, are fully committed to develop new areas of cooperation with India and we have achieved so much with India in a wide range of sectors from space to cyber, from defence to culture, from health to energy transition,'' he said.

''We now have the historic opportunity to go much further given the potential of India and Indian people,'' Macron said.

The French President said Airbus was contributing to the outstanding development of India and the new 250 aircraft which will be delivered to Air India will be one more step in this direction.

''There is a deep commitment in France to provide state-of-the-art and the most efficient technologies available to India and to be part of the Made in India strategy,'' he said.

Macron said his government has put all its energy into reinvigorating the French industry and was building a new ambition in the sectors of nuclear energy, microchips, cyber and biotech.

