Romania detects suspicious weather balloon in its airspace, ministry says

The Romanian Air Force's surveillance system detected an aerial target that looked like a weather balloon flying in the country's airspace, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Two MiG 21 LanceR jets were scrambled to the area in southeast Romania 10 minutes after the sighting but could not confirm the target's presence, the ministry said, adding the balloon was flying at an altitude of 11,000 metres.

