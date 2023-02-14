Left Menu

Romania detects suspicious weather balloon in its airspace, ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

The Romanian Air Force's surveillance system detected an aerial target that looked like a weather balloon flying in the country's airspace, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Two MiG 21 LanceR jets were scrambled to the area in southeast Romania 10 minutes after the sighting but could not confirm the target's presence, the ministry said, adding the balloon was flying at an altitude of 11,000 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

