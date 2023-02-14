Sweden still aiming for NATO membership as soon as possible - for min

Sweden still hopes to be a NATO member as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday whether or not Sweden's and Finland's applications proceed at the same pace.

"It's always been very clear this is a national process, we have two parliaments, two states ... that are also having their internal processes to take into consideration," he told reporters.

"We still aim of course, to become NATO members as soon as possible."

