Swiss police cordon off parliament in capital Bern due to suspicious car, man - NZZ
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 20:28 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Swiss police sealed off the area around the parliament building in the capital Bern on Tuesday and asked people not to go near it due to a suspicious man and car, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper reported.
No further details were immediately available. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Madeline Chambers)
