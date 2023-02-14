Left Menu

First U.N. aid convoy passes into northwest Syria from newly-opened crossing

A first convoy of U.N. aid entered rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey via the newly-opened Bab al-Salameh crossing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs office said. The U.N. said late Monday night that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had approved the opening of two new border crossings between Turkey and Syria "for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid".

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 20:47 IST
A first convoy of U.N. aid entered rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey via the newly-opened Bab al-Salameh crossing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs office said. The aid was being delivered by the International Organization for Migration, the spokesperson told Reuters.

They did not provide details of its size or what kind of aid it was carrying for areas struck by last week's deadly earthquake. The U.N. said late Monday night that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had approved the opening of two new border crossings between Turkey and Syria "for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid".

