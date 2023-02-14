Left Menu

Taliban forces kill 3 IS members in raid on Kabul building

Taliban intelligence forces killed three Islamic State group militants and arrested one other in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital of Kabul, an official said Tuesday.The raid on a residential building targeted IS militants who organised recent attacks in the capital, said Khalil Hamraz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistans general director of intelligence.

PTI | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:40 IST
Taliban forces kill 3 IS members in raid on Kabul building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban intelligence forces killed three Islamic State group militants and arrested one other in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital of Kabul, an official said Tuesday.

The raid on a residential building targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks in the capital, said Khalil Hamraz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan's general director of intelligence. He called the target in the Karti Naw neighborhood an important IS hideout.

The IS did not immediately respond to the government's claims.

During the operation, three IS members were killed and one militant was arrested. Ammunition and military equipment were seized by the troops, he added.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban. The group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.

Local residents reported hearing several explosions and an hours-long gun battle.

“This place was not known, because people were not going and coming to this area much,'' said Hejran Khan, a local resident. “The people who were there were not showing themselves and were not coming out, people didn't know who they are and what their plan was.” The Taliban swept across the country in August 2021, seizing power as U.S. and NATO forces were in the last weeks of their final withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023