Man kills wife in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly shot dead his wife in the presence of policemen here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in the Refinery area.

The man had an argument with his wife following which she called the police, Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, M P Singh said.

When the woman was going to file a case against her husband, the man called her inside the house, shot her and fled, he said, adding she died on the spot.

Singh said the woman had allegedly fled with a man, with whom she was in a relationship, eight months ago and her husband had filed a complaint in this connection.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

