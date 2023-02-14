Left Menu

U.S. arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise

U.S. arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise
U.S. federal agents arrested four suspects in Florida on charges of playing key roles in the plot of the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, authorities said on Tuesday.

Moise's murder in 2021 left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation and emboldened powerful gangs who serve as de facto authorities in large parts of the country's capital.

Seven individuals were previously in U.S. custody in connection with the murder, according to the Justice Department.

