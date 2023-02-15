Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's allies meet to weigh sending more arms

Russia's army bombarded front-line Ukrainian troops and towns in the eastern Donetsk region in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive, as Western allies met to weigh sending more arms to Kyiv for an expected counter-attack. FIGHTING

* Ukraine reported Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near the town of Bakhmut. * In the last three days, Russia's Wagner group of fighters made further small gains around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine, Britain's defence ministry said.

* Ukraine's military said its forces had repelled attacks in five settlements in Luhansk and six in Donetsk, including around Bakhmut, over the past 24 hours. DIPLOMACY

* NATO defence ministers were meeting in Brussels, where the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries to boost supplies to Ukraine in view of Russia's offensive. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he expected Ukraine to launch its own offensive in the spring and Kyiv's allies were working to ensure they had the armour, firepower, and logistics to make it effective.

* The U.S. military is considering sending Ukraine thousands of seized weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition once bound for Iran-backed fighters in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported. * Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov chose three new deputies after a corruption scandal beset his ministry.

* The EU will on Wednesday launch an ad hoc group to investigate how billions of dollars in frozen Russian funds can be used for reconstruction work in Ukraine, the Swedish government said. QUOTES

Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai on Russia's new army recruits: "As for the prisoners, they are literally cannon fodder. They march sometimes just at full strength, sometimes through minefields. Those who are on the offensive, no one needs them at all, no one counts them."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg: "We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks."

