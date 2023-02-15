German defence minister says fighter jets for Ukraine not a focus now - TV interview

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday that supplying Ukraine with fighter jets was not a focus at the moment but would certainly be discussed.

Securing Ukraine's airspace is the priority, he told Germany's ARD television.

"Only when the skies over Ukraine remain safe over the next three, four months, then you can talk about all other further steps," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)